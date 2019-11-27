MENU

Will Bollywood see its biggest ensemble in recent times with Housefull 5?

Updated: Nov 27, 2019, 08:01 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Sajid Nadiadwala seems keen to create an Avengers-style universe for Housefull 5 and wishes to bring all the actors together in one film.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Kriti Sanon
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Kriti Sanon

The first Housefull, which came out in 2010, had Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, the late Jiah Khan, and Arjun Rampal. The second one got bigger when we got to see John Abraham, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Asin, Shazahn Padamsee, Zarine Khan, and Mithun Chakraborty.

Coming to the third, it had Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, and Lisa Haydon. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chunky Panday have been a part of all four of them. Housefull 4, which brought together Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon, and Kriti Kharbanda together, hit the 200-crore mark at the box-office and the team recently threw a bash to celebrate the much-deserved success.

What was exciting to see was Abhishek Bachchan, in his The Big Bull look. Kriti Sanon took to her social media account to share a picture and the one thing that got us was what she wrote as her last line- Sajid Sir is already excited about the 5th one, take a look:

Even Arjun Kapoor posted a video on his Twitter account and wrote this- Can't get bigger and better than this... thank u team housefull4 for the Love & support !!! & all the best for number 5 we can't wait, which confirms Housefull 5 would be made:

Coming to why we wrote about the first four Housefull in the beginning. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Sajid Nadiadwala is planning to create an Avengers-style universe with all the principal characters of the Housefull franchise, how Rohit Shetty is doing with Simmba, Singham and Sooryavanshi. Well, bring it on!

