Will Disha Patani get a hair makeover for Bharat?

Sources suggest that Disha Patani, who plays a trapeze artiste in the offering, has undergone a hair makeover, even sporting a different shade for the film

Even though she shared a glimpse of her look in her upcoming Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, the makers are going to great lengths to keep Disha Patani's get-up under wraps.

Sources suggest that the actor, who plays a trapeze artiste in the offering, has undergone a hair makeover, even sporting a different shade for the film. The makers will have some hairy tales to relate at a later stage. The actress has time and again been treating the audience with the insights into her training sessions for Bharat.

One of the most anticipated films of the upcoming year, Bharat has been creating a buzz ever since the announcement of the film. Bharat's release brings back Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar for an Eid release after the 2016 blockbuster hit, Sultan. The hit director-actor duo will be marking a hattrick with Bharat, after their last outing Tiger Zinda Hai.

The film will feature Salman Khan sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. Salman Khan will be recreating his 'Karan-Arjun' look which has created immense excitement amongst the audience.

The film is set to have a character-driven story spanning across many periods. Bharat will be shot across exotic locations in Malta and Abu Dhabi, besides Punjab and Delhi in India.

Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

