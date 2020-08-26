Will Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli release on OTT on this day?

Due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, a lot of the Hindi films that were slated for a theatrical release were directly streamed on the OTT platform. One of them is Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli. This comedy was planned for a June 12 release.

However, a report by Pinkvilla now states that the film is now directly going to stream on the OTT platform on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). A source told the portal, "The banner has locked Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) as the release date for Khaali Peeli. Zee Studios will stream it only on their home grown platform exclusively."

The source also added that a day's patchwork is left, it said, "The entire team has figured out a plan to finish it all up. They need to shoot for a day or two at the max to wrap it completely. Ananya and Ishaan will film those scenes in a controlled set up in the coming few days, mostly in the first week of September. The shoot will be concluded in Mumbai following all safety guidelines."

On the work front, Khatter also has Pippa with Raja Krishna Menon coming up and also a horror-comedy called Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Panday, on the other hand, has Fighter and a film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi coming up.

Khatter made his Bollywood debut with Beyond the Clouds and in the same year had Dhadak, and Panday made hers with Student of the Year 2 and had Pati Patni Aur Woh seven months after her first film.

