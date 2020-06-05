Will Karan Johar bring Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif together for the first time?

Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan has been a very loved and popular show ever since it started all the way back in 2004. There have been some really exciting pair of actors that have shared the couch and spilled the beans on their professional and personal lives. Be it Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, or Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput.

The talk show has seen six successful seasons so far and we may get to see a seventh one soon. In an Instagram session with designer and actor Anaita Shroff Adajania, when asked about the pair he wants to bring on the couch next, Johar said, "Vicky and Katrina! There's so much conjecture about that. In fact, Ranbir and Deepika haven't been together. It will be lovely to have them as well."

Have a look at their conversation right here:

In April this year, a video of Kaif and Kaushal sharing the stage in an award function went viral and what also caught the attention of the people was Salman Khan's hilarious reaction, who was sitting in the audience. Kaif has been sharing her workout videos and household chores with her fans on Instagram and also shared some candid pictures of herself. On the work front, she was all set for the release of Sooryavanshi on March 25 that has now been postponed.

She will also collaborate with Ali Abbas Zafar for the fourth time after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat for their most ambitious film yet. This is a Superhero flick and the actress would be the first female Superhero of Hindi Cinema. Zafar stated that he has locked the script and the film will go on floors once the lockdown ends.

Coming to Kaushal, he had a marvellous 2018 with the consecutive success of Lust Stories, Raazi, Sanju, and Manmarziyaan. In 2019, he gave URI: The Surgical Strike, which became the third-highest grosser of the year after War and Kabir Singh. He now has multiple films lined-up and every film is mounted on a big scale. He will have Karan Johar's Takht, Aditya Dhar's Ashwatthama, Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh, and Meghna Gulzar's film on the life of Sam Manekshaw.

And lastly, talking about Johar, he too is all set to have a very busy time once the lockdown ends as he also has a lot of ambitious films coming up as a producer and director. The first film that falls in the queue is Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which will be followed by films like Dostana 2, Brahmastra, a film with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and his own directorial, Takht.

