Exclusive: Will Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon get into a live-in relationship with their partners?

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are geared up for their film, Luka Chuppi's release on March 1. The stars get in an exclusive interview with mid-day.com describing their take on live-in relationships

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/kartikaaryan.

Live-in relationships, a not-so-contemporary concept in Indian society is still received with a lot of suspicious vision and eye-rolls. Despite focusing on this topic in many films, couples opting for live-in relationships still go through many hurdles. To create awareness about this topic and make people realise that this isn't a taboo, a film titled Luka Chuppi directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan is all set to woo the audience with a different take on the live-in concept.

film's trailer shows the twist and turns Featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon as a lovely couple, thethe duo goes through while they decide to move in a live-in relationship. Getting candid about this concept, these stars exclusively spoke to mid-day.com about their perspective of being the 'modern couple'.

When asked Kriti Sanon about her stance on live-in relationships, she says, "I think it's completely okay to be in live-in relationships, and I don't judge people at all, to each his own. If you feel like you want to get into a live-in before you decide to get married to see how compatible you are, and want to be sure, it's absolutely fine. It's something that is a little common here in urban cities like Mumbai and Delhi. Even though, you are still being judged because you don't get a house. People look at you like, "Oh, she's in a live-in relationship" but in smaller cities, it's a big taboo. Some people don't even know the meaning of this concept. Even if they do, they are against this concept. According to them, they have the mentality that we will run your life."

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan had this to say, "It's fine to get into a live-in. It depends on those two individuals and their sensibilities. If they want to be together and they really want to know each other before they take the big decision of getting married to each other, then it's completely fine to be in a live-in relationship. Of course, in our society, there are people who see it differently. You wouldn't get a house to actually stay together. A girl and a boy living together sound problematic over here, which is what the film is about - Luka Chuppi. It's a satire on live-in relationships and we are talking about live-in 'sah-parivaar' (with the family), which is the concept of the film. It gives you a small message in an entertaining way. I believe in live-in relationships and if the other person (future partner) wants to be in a live-in with me, of course, I will go ahead for it."

Most couples want to check their compatibility score and therefore go on a trial with a live-in relationship before taking the plunge. When Kartik was prodded if he would ever move in a live-in relationship? He said that he never thought about it. "Whenever I have been in a relationship, I have always felt that I will get married to that person. Not that there have been so many relationships but one or two. So, that has been the feeling. I have never felt the urge to stay in one house together. Maybe, because I already spend lots and lots of time together when I am in a relationship. So, it's something which is already there and you get to know each other when you spend so much time. I never planned but it depends; going further if someone asks for it, then it might happen," revealed the 28-year-old actor.

Stating her point of view on opting for a live-in with her partner, the 27-year-old actress said, "Live-in is also like a step where you take one step forward and go for marriage. So, it's like when you are in a relationship for a longer period and you feel like, 'Okay, now I am a little more serious and I can see a future but let me test it and let me take one step forward.' I think that hasn't happened with me yet and even I end up spending whatever time possible with that person. Also, I know that there'll be a ruckus also at my house. So, that question hasn't risen in my mind yet of moving in a live-in yet. I'm not sure but at times I also feel that live-in somewhere ruIns the charm of 'kabhi kabhi doori bhi zaruri hoti hai' (A little bit of distance is also necessary). The feeling of staying at two different places and talking over the phone and wishing good night is also a surreal feeling. Sometimes getting to know each other too soon also spoils the magic in that relationship. So, till now I haven't thought anything like this. If I feel like going moving into a live-in relationship, I will definitely move."

Talking about Kartik Aaryan, he has been on a non-stop film signing spree after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film changed the game of his career and he is visibly on most director's wishlist. When enquired the young actor about how is he handling the increase in expectations from the audience, he says, " I'm not thinking about it in such a way that I have to now go out and prove something. I am loving what is happening right now and I am trying to make the most out of it. Along with the films that I am doing, I want to keep making more better films and do good work."

"I am really happy with the kind of reactions Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety got, and of course, things have changed post-Sonu... So, it's just that I have gotten more opportunities now, which are good and great, and I am trying to make the most out of it. It's not about handling these expectations but just working," sign off the Luka Chuppi actor.

