Will Priya Prakash Varrier be seen in Takht with Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal?

Priya Prakash Varrier was seen posing with Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal and gossip mongers have started their usual best!

[L] Priya Prakash Varrier with Ranveer Singh and [R] Vicky Kaushal. Picture Courtesy: Instagram and Yogen Shah.

On Saturday evening, the makers of Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam's film, Uri: The Surgical Strike held a special screening of their film in Juhu. Present at the screening to support Uri were 'Simmba-dynamites', Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif and the wink-girl, Priya Prakash Varrier.

It was surreal to see the massive popularity Priya earned through her song. The Internet had gone crazy on a viral Malayalam song, Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the film Oru Ardaar Love. The song featured a teenage boy and a girl, who express their love for each other through their eyes. The winks and their eyebrow-conversation is something that the social media couldn't stop gushing about. Netizens went crazy behind Priya's smile and created dozens of memes on it.

Coming back to the screening, Varrier clicked pictures with Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal. While it was just a selfie with Singh, Priya went on to recreate her wink scene with Kaushal, and the video is going insanely viral on social media.

Well, there's a catch to the fact that Priya clicked a picture with both Takht stars Ranveer and Vicky. There were also rumours that Karan Johar had approached her for a film. Is Takht the same film that Karan approached Priya for? Well, time will tell.

As of now, apart from Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, Takht also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Talking about Uri, the film opened on a huge number at the box office with Rs. 8.20 crore and 12.43 crores on day 2, thus taking its two-day collection's grand total to Rs. 20.63 crores.

Now, that's a great opening for Vicky Kaushal!

