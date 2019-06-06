Wishes pour in from politicos for Men in Blue after World Cup victory
Home Minister and BJP Chief Amit Shah congratulated the Virat Kohli-led team for winning their opening match
With the Indian cricket team's 2019 World Cup beginning with a thumping victory, key politicians extended wishes to the Men in Blue on the win.
Home Minister and BJP Chief Amit Shah congratulated the Virat Kohli-led team for winning their opening match. "Well played TeamIndia. Superb knock by Rohit Sharma. Congratulations to skipper Virat Kohli and the entire team for winning their opening match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. #CWC2019 Way to go" he tweeted.
Well played #TeamIndia— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 5, 2019
Superb knock by @ImRo45.
Congratulations to skipper @imVkohli and the entire team for winning their opening match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. #CWC19
Way to go. pic.twitter.com/5ymhBqpK6k
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju termed the match as a 'superb beginning' by the Indian team and congratulated the players.
Rijiju tweeted, "Well done boys! Superb beginning by Team India. Congratulations to the entire team for winning their opening match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019."
Well done boys! Superb beginning by #TeamIndia— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 5, 2019
Congratulations to the entire team for winning their opening match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/z6xw5rQvw4
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh acknowledged performances of key players.
Singh tweeted, "Well begun is half done! Congratulations to Team India for the superb victory against South Africa in Cricket World Cup 2019. In this match, we witnessed some memorable performances by Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma. Overall it was solid teamwork. Best wishes for the games ahead."
Well begun is half done! Congratulations to #TeamIndia for the superb victory against South Africa in #CWC2019— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 5, 2019
In this match we witnessed some memorable performances by @yuzi_chahal, @Jaspritbumrah93 & @ImRo45. Overall it was a solid teamwork.
Best wishes for the games ahead.
Former sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore hailed the teamwork of the Indian side while praising Rohit Sharma for his crucial knock.
"Brilliant knock by Rohit Sharma to steer India to our first victory in #CWC19! Well done, BCCI! Great teamwork, great performance and good show all round! All the best for future matches!" Rathore wrote on Twitter.
Brilliant knock by @ImRo45 to steer India to our first victory in #CWC19!— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) June 5, 2019
Well done, @BCCI! Great teamwork, great performance and good show all round! All the best for the future matches!#TeamIndia
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter to congratulate the team and wished for more such wins.
"Congratulations Team India for winning your opening match of the Cricket World Cup. Keep winning," tweeted Banerjee.
Congratulations #TeamIndia for winning your opening match of the @cricketworldcup Keep winning— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 5, 2019
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Rohit Sharma for his century while extending wishes for future matches.
"Congratulations Rohit Sharma for the fantastic unbeaten century and Team India for 1st win in Cricket World Cup! All the best for the next ones!" he tweeted.
Congratulations #RohitSharma @ImRo45 for the fantastic unbeaten century and #TeamIndia for 1st win in @cricketworldcup !— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 5, 2019
All the best for the next ones !#INDvSA #SAvIND @BCCI
India, which began their World Cup campaign on Wednesday, defeated South Africa by six wickets as Rohit Sharma struck an unbeaten century.
Celebrations were witnessed outside the stadium as well as across India. While the crowd at Southampton looked elated as ever, celebrations were witnessed back home as well. In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, cricket enthusiasts were seen bursting firecrackers while proudly displaying the Tricolour.
The Men in Blue will look to keep their winning momentum intact going forward in the tournament. The team will next face Australia on June 9.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies
Kasa Kai Mumbai: RJ Salil and Archana uncover Mumbai's deadly crimes with Bhupen Patel