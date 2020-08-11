With 925 new cases, Mumbai's daily COVID count stays under 1,000

After reporting more than 12,000 cases daily for the last couple of days, on Monday the state saw a dip in the number as 9,181 fresh cases were recorded. Even Mumbai's count dropped below 1,000 once again. With 293 COVID-related deaths added to the state's tally, the death toll crossed the 18,000-mark even as both Mumbai and Pune reported less than 50 deaths each.

State health department officials reported that of the fresh cases in the state, Pune led with 1,059 while Pimpri-Chinchwad had no new cases. In the MMR Mumbai recorded 925 cases, Thane had 330 cases and all other districts less than 300 cases each. Districts like Kolhapur and Nagpur, however, had more than 500 cases each.

Maharashtra's recovery rate now stands at 68.33 per cent and about 1.47 lakh COVID-19 patients are being treated in the state. On Monday, 6,711 patients were discharged across the state and 1,407 patients were discharged in Mumbai after full recovery. After Pune and Thane, Mumbai continues to have the third highest number of active cases.

Of the 293 deaths, Mumbai led with 46 followed by Pune with 43 deaths while Pimpri- Chinchwad didn't report a single death on Monday. In other districts, 21 deaths were reported in Nagpur, 18 in Raigad, 15 in Thane, 16 in Sangli, 12 in Kolhapur, 10 in Mira-Bhayandar, nine in Jalna, eight in Ratnagiri, seven each in Kalyan-Dombivli, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Aurangabad and Nanded, six in Latur, five each in Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Jalgaon and Beed, four each in Ulhasnagar, Panvel, Nashik, Satara and Amravati, three in Osmanabad and one each in Palghar, Dhule, Hingoli, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Chandrapur and one person was from another state. The state's COVID-19 mortality rate now stands at 3.44 per cent.

Civic officials said that of the 46 deaths in Mumbai, 39 patients were suffering from other ailments and 30 people were senior citizens. The city now has 6845 deaths. The recovery rate of the city continues to be 78 per cent and the doubling rate has increased to 87 days. The city's growth rate has dropped to 0.80 per cent and 12 administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average led by R Central ward with 1.36 per cent. Only five wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent. Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank third after K East and P North wards and on Monday nine new cases were reported in Dharavi, 23 in Dadar and 10 in Mahim.

