Witness the adorable funny moments between Zaheer Iqbal and kids in Notebook

bollywood

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus (Pranutan Bahl) and Kabir (Zaheer Iqbal)

Nitin Kakkar's Notebook has unfolded the endearing chemistry between Zaheer Iqbal and his kids with a short video capturing the funny moments from the film. Promising an ear to ear smile, the captivating video invokes love for kids all over again owing to the innocence and sweetness of the young artists.

Sharing the video Salman Khan Films took to their social media, "Their funny moments, will put a smile on your face! #Notebook".

Earlier, the makers have shared a video gives glimpses of the making of Bumro song which is a visual treat with the adorable innocence and playful equation between Zaheer Iqbal and the kids. Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role on the story.

Talking about the movie promotions recently, superstar Salman Khan unveiled the most awaited song 'Main Taare' from Notebook which is not only sung by him but also features the actor Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan.

Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question, can you fall in love with someone you never met?

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

Also Read: Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal-starrer Notebook captures the picturesque beauty of Kashmir in every frame

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates