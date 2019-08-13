Woman alleges husband gave her triple talaq for not paying dowry

national

The couple reportedly got married earlier in April this year

A newly married woman accused her husband, staying in Saudi Arabia, of giving her triple talaq over the phone on Monday for not fulfilling their dowry demands, UP police said.

"My in-laws used to demand a two-wheeler and Rs 1 lakh in cash from me. After I refused to give them the dowry, my husband gave triple talaq to me over the phone," the woman, who got married in April this year, told ANI. The police have reportedly registered an FIR against the husband and his family.

"He abused her over the phone and divorced her. Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 has been invoked," the Superintendent of Police (Crime) said while briefing the media about the incident.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which makes instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims a punishable offence, resulting in a three-year jail term for the husband, came into force on August 1.

With inputs from ANI

