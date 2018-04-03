Woman attempts suicide after co-workers spread rumours of extra-marital affair at workplace

The woman had previously reported the harassment at the Vikhroli Parksite police station, but the cops reportedly did not act on it



Never-ending taunts and harassment from co-workers drove BPO employee Trushali Manjrekar, 38 to attempt to kill herself by overdosing on pills on Sunday. She had previously reported the harassment at the Vikhroli Parksite police station, but the cops reportedly did not act on it. Now, Navghar police have registered the matter and are probing it further.

Trushali resides in Mulund East and works for a reputed BPO. In the suicide note found by the cops at her home, she wrote, “Colleagues repeatedly spread rumours about me being in a relationship with other employees in the company. I am frustrated with this. I constantly raised my voice against it, but nothing changed.”

This caused trouble in her marriage too, as her husband Shailesh had also begun doubting her. However, Trushali was saved in time on Sunday because of Shailesh.”I was trying to contact Trushali around 6-6.30 pm on Sunday, but she wasn’t answering my call. I got worried and called my neighbour for help,” he said, adding, “One neighbour found the door closed. He broke it open, and found Trushali lying on floor with medicine strips around her. He immediately shifted her to Ashirwad hospital.”

Akhilesh Kumar Singh, DCP (zone-7) said, “We are checking the status of the complaint made by Trushali in Parksite police station and will act accordingly”. Trushali is currently under observation in an ICU. Navghar cops have made a diary entry of the incident.

