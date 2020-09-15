Woman alleges in-laws tortured her for dowry after husband pronounces triple talaq

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A woman, who has been married for over nine years and has three daughters, was divorced by her husband, flouting the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, in Gujarat's Surat. The accused went to his wife's father's house and gave her triple talaq.

Also Read: Man abuses wife, gives triple talaq over call in Thane

After her husband pronounced 'Talaq' thrice, the woman approached Surat's Sarthana police station and filed a complaint. According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, the 25-year-old woman, a resident of Kamrunagar, filed a complaint against her husband Sultan Shaikh Chotu (32).

In her complaint, the woman claimed that her in-laws tortured her for dowry soon after her marriage and they also taunted her over trivial matters. After filing a complaint about mental and physical torture, the woman started staying with her father.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Four days ago, the woman's husband came to her house and said that he did not wish to stay with her anymore. He pronounced talaq three times. In her complaint, the woman also stated that her in-laws wanted a son from her.

The woman has complained of mental and physical torture against her husband and for divorcing her by using the triple talaq. The Limbayat police are investigating the case.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news