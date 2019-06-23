Woman journalist shot, eggs thrown at her car in Delhi

crime

The incident occurred at 12.30 a.m. when Mitali Chandola was driving her Hyundai i20 car when the attackers in another car intercepted her and fired two shots aiming to kill her. She is now said to be in a stable condition

Representational picture

New Delhi: A woman journalist on Sunday was shot and wounded by a group of unidentified men in east Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave. The incident occurred at 12.30 a.m. when Mitali Chandola was driving her Hyundai i20 car when the attackers in another car intercepted her and fired two shots aiming to kill her. She is now said to be in a stable condition.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jasmeet Singh said, "She received bullet injuries on her arm and is out of danger. Prima facie it appears to be a case of family dispute." He added that efforts were on to nab the attackers.

Before escaping, the accused threw eggs on her car's windshield to prevent her from noting down their car number. "She called the police and was admitted to the Dharamshila Hospital. Her condition is said to be stable," the officer said. Chandola reportedly worked for a news channel based in Noida.

Top News stories of the day

The viral fever that left 32-year-old Mumbai man in coma

In November, when 32-year-old banker Keegan Vaz developed a fever along with a cough and cold, he did, what any of us would do. He went to a local chemist, got some over-the-counter medicines and popped the pills, maintaining the week-long course. He even recovered. Until late November, when he started getting headaches. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Woman thrashes railway staffer for stealing her mobile phone

A video of a woman thrashing a railway staffer has gone viral. The concerned lady, Nandini Belekar, had gone to purchase a railway ticket and mistakenly left her cellphone at the ticket counter of Mumbai Central railway station. (Read full story)

After taking away their roof, Mumbai cops burn their belongings

We do not have any morsel of food left, nor my children have any spare clothes to wear. They (the police) came and burnt them all, saying we cannot stay here. My wife is six months pregnant and my two daughters are unwell. Where will we go?" asks Balu Machindra Chauhan, 30, a day after they were forcibly evicted from Amar Mahal junction, Chembur, by the police. While the state agencies are clear they won't allow encroachments, the incident has once again raised serious concerns about shelter homes for the homeless in the city. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Singer held for stealing car he took out for a test drive

The Charkop police has arrested a 31-year-old music director and singer, for allegedly fleeing with a brand new Volkswagen from a car showroom, on the pretext of taking it out for a test drive. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: 23-year-old arrested for flashing school girl in public toilet in Santacruz

A 23-year-old unemployed man was arrested by the airport police for flashing a minor girl in a public toilet in Santacruz East. The public toilet has a common passageway for men and women, the police stated. The man exposed himself to the 11-year-old schoolgirl when she was on her way to the washroom. (Read full story)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates