Woman loses unborn child as ambulance driver falls asleep at the wheel

Recent reports stated that a pregnant woman and her family members were involved in an accident after driver of the ambulance fell asleep at the wheel. The ambulance hit a divider at Thane's Anand Nagar on Sunday morning and turned turtle injuring the occupants of the vehicle.

The ambulance was on its way from Malegaon to Mumbai with four family members of the woman and driver, who also sustained injuries. The Police officials, traffic police, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), and the Fire Brigade rushed to the site with an emergency tender. The injured were shifted to Rajawadi Hospital, Mumbai.

According to an officer from Kopri police station, six family members left from Malegaon around 12 am on Saturday, because Ahamad, who has a cardiac problem suffered from a blood pressure issue. Malegaon civil hospital officials asked the family to immediately take her to JJ hospital.

Vidya Thakur, superintendent, Rajawadi hospital said, "The pregnant woman is in a serious condition. She is a cardiac patient and we have shifted her to Sion hospital. Other family members have minor injuries and will be discharge soon." Kopri inspector D Bhadane said, "We have registered case against the driver, we are taking statements of everyone. Soon we will make an arrest in the matter."

