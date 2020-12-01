Woman makes dolls for girls who lost theirs in Beirut blast

For Beirut, August 4 was a catastrophic day as a massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital and left hundreds injured. People lost their lives and there was severe destruction all around. Now, Yolande Labaki, an elderly woman and an artist, has decided to make children in Beirut smile by making dolls for all the girls who lost theirs during the explosion.

Ever since the explosion, from August 5 onwards, Yolande wakes up early in the morning and begins making the dolls. So far, she has made 77 dolls and is yet to complete 23 more. Every doll will bear the name of the girl who receives it.

Akram Nehme posted Yolande's story in a post on Facebook. Translated from French to English, the post states, "An initiative by Yolande Labaki to benefit Achrafieh 2020. August 4, 2020 will forever be synonymous with loss. There has been loss of life, loss of material, and also loss perceived by children who saw their toys go in smoke."

"Great grandmother and well-known talented artist, Yolande Labaki, has embraced the magnificent task of handcrafting dolls of her creation to give them to 100 Achrafieh girls who lost theirs. Every morning, since August 5, Yolande Labaki wakes up early and gets to work. She's at her seventy-eighth doll. Each of them will bear the name of the girl who will receive it," Nehme added.

See pictures here:

The post has gone viral and collected over 1400 likes and hundreds of shares.

In August, two explosions were reported from the port area of Beirut city, news agency AFP reports. Some reports state that the explosion could have occurred due to "old explosive material". Several sections also said that the site of the explosion was the area where fireworks were stored.

