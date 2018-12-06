Woman orders for breakfast, gets racist receipt along with it

international

A woman who visited a cafe in Surry Hills in Sydney was in for a surprise after she ordered breakfast.

The woman named Katherine Chen, stated that she placed an order for a simple round of raisin toast which was a takeaway.

However, when it came to paying up for her order, she noticed something that was weird and unusual about the receipt.

Instead of her receipt, Katherine was given the order docket and was in for a surprise when she read what was typed on it. Besides her order of 'raisin toast', the docket has the word 'ASIAN' written on it. This left Katherine bemused.

She told Whimn.com.au, "The best I can capture my reaction to reading the docket is bemusement. I wasn't particularly offended. I recognise those in the service industry sometimes need easy ways to describe people. 'Asian' is a quick and easy description for me."

According to her, this issue is serious and should be dealt with. Had she been a white woman, it is highly unlikely that the order would state the same.

