Pune: Woman stoned to death over use of common passage

The police have identified the deceased as Kalpana Vikram Shitole of Madankarwadi, Chakan

A 45-year-old woman was killed by her neighbours over the use of a three-foot wide passage between their houses, on Friday. The police have identified the deceased as Kalpana Vikram Shitole of Madankarwadi, Chakan.

The police said the incident took place around 8 am after her husband left for work around 6.30 am. Her husband Vikram, 48, who runs a grocery store, has lodged a complaint with Chakan police who have arrested Suvarna and Anil Madhukar Hendre, their son Siddesh, and Anil's sister Sushila Shantaram Bhusare, the Shitoles' neighbours. They were arrested under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior Inspector Sunil Pawar of Chakan police station said, "It seems the families had disputes about using a three-feet wide passage. On Friday, around 7 am, Kalpana kept a bucket of clothes in the passage. Sushila and Suvarna started fighting with her over this. Later, all the accused went to Kalpana's house and beat her up. They stoned her to death with a mortar and pestle and stabbed her with a knife." He said Vikram returned later and found her lying in a pool of blood.

