Mumbai Crime: Stones hurled at Central railway local trains, man breaks teeth and nose

crime

One of the victims, a Mumbra resident injured his nose, lips and lost two teeth after being hit by a stone

Representational image

Four commuters were injured in separate instances of stone pelting on Monday on Central Railway locals. All the incidents took place in the Sion-Vikhroli belt. Kurla GRP has recorded FIRs in two of the four cases under the Indian Railways Act. "It felt like an electric shock or a mild explosion. The pain was intense," stated a Mumbra resident who injured his nose, lips and lost two teeth after being hit by a stone. "After getting hit, I started to feel dizzy. My superior, who was travelling with me, held me. I was very fortunate to not have fallen off the train and lost my life," he added.

A salesperson at a shop, the victim was headed home on Monday evening with his superior when the incident took place. "I was careful to stand a little away from the footboard and there were people standing in front of me as well. The stone hit me soon after the train left Sion station. There is no fencing in the area and the miscreants could have slipped out easily," he added.

Also Read: Thane Crime: Glass bottle hurled at ladies coach, three women injured

According to Times of India, another victim, Prabhakar Bhate, has been hospitalised after being hit by a stone at the same location, but a different train on Monday evening. The victim identified as Bhate(55) who works in the Naval dockyard, was headed home after work. "My father suffered a cut on his throat and badly hurt his jaw. Yet, he walked up to the GRP chowky at Kurla in that condition. Police rushed him to Bhabha Hospital at Kurla and informed us. We moved him to KEM hospital where he is on an IV and is resting, "Bhate's son stated.

"Apart from Ahmed, two other patients were brought to the Rajawadi Hospital by the GRP after being hit by stones. Ganesh Darwada, 52, was sutured on the head after he was hit between Vikhroli and Ghatkopar stations. Another patient, Abhijeet Nakashe, 25, suffered an injury above his ear. He had been struck between Kurla and Vidyavihar stations," stated Dr. Vidya Thakur, medical superintendent, Rajawadi Hospital. The RPF officials stated that they have stepped up checks on the tracks since.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Man falls under train while trying to chase mobile thief

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates