Woman stripped, hair chopped off on suspicion of illicit affair with nephew

The woman alleged that she had revealed her nephew's advances to some women of Dengodih village but instead of helping her, a women panchayat was called where she was beaten and her hair was chopped off

A woman in Dengodih stripped and her hair chopped off on suspicion of her having an illicit relationship with her nephew. Pic/ANI

In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly stripped and her hair was chopped off in Koderma district of Jharkhand on suspicion of her having an illicit relationship with her nephew, police stated on Sunday. According to news agency, ANI, the woman alleged that she had revealed to some women of Dengodih village about her nephew's advances but instead of helping her, on August 21 a women panchayat was called where she was thrashed and her hair was chopped off. A case has been filed on the woman's complaint.

The news agency stated that in her complaint, the woman alleged that she was dragged out of her house and brought before the panchayat comprising mostly women, to punish her. She also alleged in her husband's absence, her 22-year-old nephew had been taking advantage of her for the last three months. The woman's husband stated that he had returned home a day before the incident and was not aware of the harassment his wife had been facing.

The woman stated that her husband tried to stop the women who forced her out of her home but they forcibly took her to the panchayat. "I tried to stop the women who were dragging her out of the house but to no avail," he stated. The village head, Rajiv Pandey expressed shock over the incident and condemned the draconian order of the women panchayat. "There are courts in the country to deliver verdicts and punish people. Such panchayats have no right to issue any order," he stated. 11 people have been identified for their involvement in the harassment case, stated Koderma SP M Tamil Vanan. However, no arrest has been made so far and the police are investigating the matter.

With inputs from ANI

