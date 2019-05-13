Rajasthan: Woman stripped, thrashed by in-laws; walks naked to police station

crime

The victim alleged that she was continuously tortured by her in-laws in the recent past in the absence of her husband

Representational image

A shocking incident has come to light here, wherein a woman, who was allegedly thrashed by her in-laws and clothes were torn off, walked naked to the police station to report the matter.

Police said that instead of helping the woman, onlookers took photographs of her on their mobile phones.

The incident was reported on Sunday in Churu district's Bidasar area. As per the police, the victim was tortured by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law after a verbal spat. They even tore off her clothes.

The victim alleged that she was continuously tortured by her in-laws in the recent past in the absence of her husband. Unable to bear the torture, the woman decided to report the matter and began walking towards the police station in the pitiful state.

Sujangarh ASP Sitaram Mahich said, "A woman from Churu was beaten up by her in-laws and they even tore her clothes. She came to the police station in a naked state. She is under police protection and FIR has been registered. While on her way to the station, some people clicked her pictures. The matter is being probed."

"If pictures are found and if they have been made viral, in both the cases, appropriate legal action will be taken against those involved," he added.

According to the police, the victim's husband is in Assam and is a daily wage labourer. The woman hails from Akola in Maharashtra and moved to Churu after marriage.

Police said a human trafficking angle is also being probed.

In a similar incident, a youth committed suicide after roommates stripped him nude and blackmailed him. When the victim woke up the next day, the accused showed him nude pictures.

Initially, the deceased dismissed it as a joke and asked the accused to delete the photographs from their phones but the accused denied and asked him for money. The accused also threatened to post the pictures online on social media. The accused kept blackmailing the deceased constantly at their workplace.

Top Stories of the Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies