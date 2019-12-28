Search

Woman's reaction after receiving late husband's letters as Christmas gift from family is heartbreaking

Updated: Dec 28, 2019, 16:33 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

The viral video shared by her granddaughter on Twitter shows the woman in tears after opening an engraved box filled with the letters her husband wrote to her while in college

A screengrab from the video posted on Twitter by @ForeverLAS
A screengrab from the video posted on Twitter by @ForeverLAS

A video of a woman receiving old letters written to her by her deceased husband gifted by her family on Christmas has struck an emotional chord with the internet.  The viral video shared by her granddaughter on Twitter shows the woman in tears after opening an engraved box filled with the letters her husband wrote to her while in college. The heartbreaking moment made the Twitterati feel relatable over the loss of their loved ones.

 The user @ForeverLAS posted the video on December 27, with the caption saying that her grandfather passed away seven months ago and it was her grandmother’s first Christmas without him.

The woman's granddaughter then posted a follow-up tweet saying that her grandmother said that the gift was the best "she could ask for." The tweet had a picture of the woman's hand on the letters.

The response to both the tweets saw many replying with similar instances involving their loved ones who are not with them anymore, and cherished the memories with them.

The video received over 16.4 million views on Twitter and received 2.1 million likes with 13,800 comments. The post was retweeted 210,000 times.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
STORY OF THE DAY
mid-day exclusive: Ugly graffiti war breaks out on Varsha wall

mid-day exclusive: Ugly graffiti war breaks out on Varsha wall