Woman's reaction after receiving late husband's letters as Christmas gift from family is heartbreaking

A video of a woman receiving old letters written to her by her deceased husband gifted by her family on Christmas has struck an emotional chord with the internet. The viral video shared by her granddaughter on Twitter shows the woman in tears after opening an engraved box filled with the letters her husband wrote to her while in college. The heartbreaking moment made the Twitterati feel relatable over the loss of their loved ones.

The user @ForeverLAS posted the video on December 27, with the caption saying that her grandfather passed away seven months ago and it was her grandmother’s first Christmas without him.

My grandpa passed 7 months ago so this is my grandma’s 1st Xmas w/o him in 59 years. For Christmas we decided to gift her w/ letters we found her & my grandpa wrote to each other in 1962 while they were in college. He kept them all these years âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ pic.twitter.com/raRvAWxqW5 — L ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@ForeverLAS_) December 25, 2019

The woman's granddaughter then posted a follow-up tweet saying that her grandmother said that the gift was the best "she could ask for." The tweet had a picture of the woman's hand on the letters.

I just wanna say thank you to everyone who has been wishing my grandmother well & sharing kind words. She is doing great & has been saying over & over again that it’s the best gift she could’ve asked for ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — L ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@ForeverLAS_) December 27, 2019

The response to both the tweets saw many replying with similar instances involving their loved ones who are not with them anymore, and cherished the memories with them.

my grandpa died this weekend and unfortunately suffered a similar fate to yours (had a bunch of strokes so his memory was bad). but he always would show his love and compassion to his kids, his grandkids, and his wife.



also, my condolences to you and your family. — ðÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂ²ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂª (@kingcuIture) December 26, 2019

This is when hand written letters really become more precious than modern tweeting. Something special about taking the time to physically write to someone that means so much to ya. Beautiful touching gesture those men did for their grandma — Roger James (@rjames1974) December 26, 2019

The four years I was in college, my dad wrote a 3x5 index card and mailed to me every work day...every single one. The most treasured possession I have now that he is gone. pic.twitter.com/Ho5zz4Yj0e — Laura Caputo ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@lwcaputo) December 26, 2019

My Mother passed last Wednesday in a fatal car accident. I feel this so much. I’m sorry for your family loss. How special it was to make this. xo there are never enough words. — Toddler Wrangler (@LoveLaughsHope) December 26, 2019

This hits close to home, while the wife and I were not married 59 years we made it 15 years. Lost her to cancer 3 days after our 15th anniversary, this made me cry. I can feel her joy and pain in her reaction. — Jeff Boot (@JeffBoot) December 26, 2019

This is very well said. I am also widowed. I would feel so very loved if someone had done this. I also would have fallen asleep reading..feeling he was there next to me like he used to be. What a beautiful thing to do — âÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂFeistyLilThingâÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂ (@FeistyLilThing1) December 26, 2019

You did good! As a widow for the past 9 years, I know all too well the power of those letters. I saved every one my late husband ever wrote. Your grandma will cherish and reread those letters forever! pic.twitter.com/bdMM9bKo7m — Lori King (@Lorilux) December 26, 2019

My one and only tattoo is my mother's handwriting I took from a card she sent to me. I'm going to start writing my kids more notes by hand, I think. pic.twitter.com/D4vt1PjlBV — (((SusanS))) (@Schaibly) December 25, 2019

The video received over 16.4 million views on Twitter and received 2.1 million likes with 13,800 comments. The post was retweeted 210,000 times.

