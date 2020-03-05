Women's WT20: India advance to final after semifinal against England washed out

Broadcast staff wait as rain delayed the first Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket semi final match between India and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on March 5, 2020. Picture/ AFP

The unbeaten run in the group stage propelled India into their maiden Women's T20 World Cup final after their last-four clash against England was washed out here on Thursday.

Persistent rain since morning delayed the toss and eventually, the semifinal was called off without a ball being bowled.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, had topped Group A with four victories in as many matches while England had finished second in Group B with three wins and a defeat.

England had ended runners-up in the previous edition.

If the second semifinal between South Africa and reigning champions Australia is also washed out then the Proteas will advance to the summit clash since they topped their group.

