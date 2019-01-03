Worker killed in factory wall collapse; kin seek compensation

national

A worker was killed when a factory wall collapsed on him in Palghar district of Maharashtra, a police official said Thursday. The incident took place at a private company's gypsum factory site at Nare village in Wada taluka on Wednesday after a JCB machine deployed there accidentally hit the wall, he said.

The debris of the collapsed wall fell on Santosh Patil, 38, who was working in the premises, killing him on the spot, he said. Later, Patil's relatives and other villagers blocked the Bhiwandi-Wada road. They refused to take the body and demanded that the company management be booked for negligence and pay compensation for the worker's death, he said.

They also ransacked the company's office and damaged the security guard's cabin, the official said. After the Wada police intervened, the company management agreed to pay the compensation, he said. The police later registered a case of accidental death, he added.

