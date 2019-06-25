World Cup 2019: Arjun Tendulkar bowls to England in nets
Arjun, who impressed with his bowling in the three-day Second-XI Championship contest in High Wycombe, was seen bowling full tilt to the English batsmen, who are all set to take on fellow favourites Aussies at Lord's
Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, was seen helping England batsmen at the nets ahead of their crunch match against Australia today.
Playing for MCC Young Cricketers, Arjun recently took two wickets against Surrey Second XI, including one off a beautiful delivery that was shown in a video on Twitter from the Lord’s Cricket Ground handle.
Arjun Tendulkar plays for the U-19 Indian cricket team and is a budding left-arm pacer.
Inputs from IANS
