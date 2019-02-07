World Cup 2019: Might play Virat Kohli at No. 4, says Ravi Shastri

cricket

Ambati Rayudu showed his prowess with a match-winning 90 at the Hamilton ODI and Shastri said he can be an option at number three

India captain Virat Kohli

India coach Ravi Shastri is mulling to send skipper Virat Kohli to bat at No. 4 to protect him in bowling-friendly conditions during the World Cup in England. Shastri said Kohli at No. 4 can make the batting unit more stronger.

"The good thing about this Indian top-three is we can separate them, if conditions and situations demand. Someone like Virat Kohli can go to number four, and we can put a good number three to bring more balance to the batting line-up," Shastri told Cricbuzz.



Ravi Shastri

"That's flexibility for you, and for big tournaments like the World Cup, you have to be flexible to see what's the best balance for the side. So we will decide that [accordingly in England]. We will assess that on seeing conditions there in England. You don't want to be 18-3 or 16-4 in a big tournament. I don't care about bilateral ODIs, but why should I lose my best batsman early in a World Cup match [if the conditions are bowler friendly]?" he added.

Ambati Rayudu showed his prowess with a match-winning 90 at the Hamilton ODI and Shastri said he can be an option at number three. "Yes, maybe Rayudu, or someone else, could bat at number three, and Kohli comes in at number four. We wouldn't want to disturb the opening combination. Separating the top-three could make the batting stronger."

