World Cup 2019: Sourav Ganguly, Sanjay Manjrekar are in ICC commentary panel

cricket-world-cup

They join the stellar line of commentators which includes some commendable names like Ian Bishop, Nasser Hussain, Wasim Akram, Brendon McCullum, Graeme Smith, Kumar Sangakkara

Sourav Ganguly and Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Sanjay Manjrekar are now listed in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) commentary panel for the upcoming World Cup 2019, which begins on May 30, 2019 in England and Wales.

They join the stellar line of commentators which includes some commendable names like Ian Bishop, Nasser Hussain, Wasim Akram, Brendon McCullum, Graeme Smith, Kumar Sangakkara, Melanie Jones, Michael Atherton and Alison Mitchell.

Other big names who will commentate through the tournament are Pommie Mbangwa, Harsha Bhogle, Mark Nicholas, Michael Holding, Michael Clarke, Shaun Pollock, Michael Slater, Isa Guha, Simon Doull, Ian Smith, Ramiz Raja, Athar Ali Khan, and Ian Ward.

"The whole of England and Wales is buzzing with excitement in anticipation of the massive summer of cricket ahead. This edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup promises to be the most entertaining one yet and I cannot wait to be part of this event broadcast and witness history in the making, first hand," former England batsman Nasser Hussain said.

Melanie Jones, a veteran player with 61 ODIs and 5 Tests, said, "There is an intense sense of anticipation for this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup amongst players and fans alike. The round-robin format pitting each nation against each other, added with the strength of all ten teams, will no doubt result in the most competitive and closely fought World Cup to date. Add to that the chance of first time World Cup winner and it's as exciting as the possibility of numerous upsets throughout."

"The upcoming Cricket World Cup has the same format as in 1992. It is the best format as teams get more chances and I reckon all teams will have an equal chance to qualify for the semi-finals. A World Cup comes every four years so players wait for it and do their best to give a memorable performance. I hope we are going to see some stiff competition with the edge of the seat thrillers, high skills and unmatched moments with the best players of the world on show," Wasim Akram, Pakistan's 1992 World Cup winning cricketer, said.

ICC TV will have live coverage for all the 48 matches which will be played over a duration of 46 days, as well as full live coverage of all warm-up matches for the first time. Fans and Viewers will also be able to check out the state-of-the-art coverage which will include a minimum of 32 cameras at every game, including eight ultra-motion Hawk-Eye cameras, front and reverse view stump cameras and Spidercam.

For the first time at a Cricket World Cup, the broadcast will produce 360deg replays, which allows multiple cameras feed to be stitched together to create a stunning video that helps provide in-depth analysis of big moments in the game.

The coverage will also include enhancements including the use of Player Tracking. The drone camera will also provide superb visuals from all venues across England and Wales. There will be a roving Buggy Cam as well, for a ground-level view of proceedings.

The host England and South Africa will play in the World Cup curtain-raiser on May 30 at The Oval.

With inputs from ANI

Top Sports Stories

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates