World Cup betting: Den busted in Juhu hotel, two bookies held

Two bookies were arrested from a hotel in Juhu for allegedly accepting bets on the ongoing cricket World Cup match. The accused in the case, Dharamraj Wala (42) and Amarish Brahmabhat (43) are from Ahmedabad and Mehsana. They were caught red-handed while accepting bets on an online app, as per the police.

A police team swooped their hotel room on Thursday and they were found accepting bets for the India vs West Indies match.

An officer from Juhu police station said that the bookies were camping at the hotel since Tuesday and were to check out after the finals of the World Cup.

"During the raid, we have seized 27 mobile phones, two laptops, 1 tab, 1 mobile phone junction box (peti) and 44 thousand rupees cash," PS Wavhal senior PI Juhu Police said.

According to the police, the bookies had accepted Rs 16 lakhs from 16 people when the room was raided.

Senior police inspector Pandrinath Wavhal said that they are on the lookout for two other bookies and two cash handlers from Rajkot.

"The raids were conducted late on Wednesday evening based on specific information. Two professional bookies have been arrested for placing a bet on a cricket match and both are in police custody till 3rd of July. The matter being investigated further," said PS Wavhal senior PI Juhu Police.

Both the accused have been arrested under section 420, 465,468,470, 34 of IPC and Gambling Act. Police also checking their records with the help of Gujarat Police.

