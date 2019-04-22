World Cup flashback: Thanks Allot for the swing

cricket

NZ's Geoff Allott celebrates the wicket of Australia's Mark Waugh during the 1999 World Cup

World Cup memory

Thanks Allott for the swing

New Zealand's left-arm seamer Geoff Allott was never coy to admit that he had very limited skills as a fast bowler. But those who watched him trouble Australia at Cardiff during the 1999 World Cup would never underestimate his ability to move the ball in the air and off the pitch.

Allott trapped Mark Waugh (2) leg before wicket as the batting stylist tried to execute his favourite flick shot while Adam Gilchrist (14) was caught in the slips while playing the cut shot. Michael Bevan lost his middle stump off a ball that moved in the air. Shane Warne was bowled too and Australia could manage only 213.

Roger Twose (80 not out) and Chris Cairns (60) emerged the batting stars for New Zealand in a five-wicket win, the Kiwis' second triumph over Australia in the World Cup after 1992.

Did you know?

Deryck Murray (61 not out) and Andy Roberts (24 not out) put on 64 for the last wicket to help West Indies beat Pakistan in their 1975 World Cup clash at Edgbaston. It was a performance that pulled the West Indians from the jaws of defeat and Murray could well have got the man-of-the-match award, but adjudicator Tom Graveney, the former England batting star, chose Sarfraz Nawaz for his 4-44. Apparently, Graveney was busy in the Birmingham ground bar while Murray and Roberts were doing their rescue act.

Figured out

Sachin Tendulkar conceded the same number of runs (37) in each of his 10 overs in the 1992 World Cup games against England and Pakistan. The only difference being in the wickets column in the Pakistan clash at Sydney where he sent back the dangerous Aamer Sohail for 62, well caught by his former skipper Krishnamachari Srikkanth at short mid-wicket.



Shoaib Malik

Player to watch

Shoaib Malik

For someone who wore his country's colours in limited overs cricket since 1999, Shoaib Malik has interestingly featured in a solitary ODI World Cup, the one held in the Caribbean during the 2006-07 season. And that was a highly forgettable one for Pakistan, who lost to West Indies and Ireland before beating Zimbabwe. The Pakistani selectors have picked him in their side for the forthcoming World Cup which means they value his all-round skills and experience. Malik, 37, scored 11, 60 and 31 in the three games he figured in against Australia in the Gulf where Pakistan lost 0-5. But he is capable of putting up scores which can have an impact on games.

