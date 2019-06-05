World Environment Day: Twitterati celebrates nature

Published: Jun 05, 2019, 09:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Since it began in 1974, the event has grown to become a global platform for public outreach that is widely celebrated in over 100 countries

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Kiran Bhanushali

A platform for action World Environment Day is the United Nations day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action to protect our environment. Since it began in 1974, the event has grown to become a global platform for public outreach that is widely celebrated in over 100 countries. The theme Each World Environment Day is organized around a theme that draws attention to a particularly pressing environmental concern. The theme for 2019 is “Air pollution”.

Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday on the World Environment Day. "Our planet and environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet," the prime minister tweeted. Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future, he said and posted a short video. Netizens also took to Twitter to extend support and celebrate World Environment Day.

On the occasion of World Environment Day (WED), President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday reaffirmed the commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet, adding that living in harmony with nature is a part of the Indian ethos.

