World Environment Day: Twitterati celebrates nature

A platform for action World Environment Day is the United Nations day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action to protect our environment. Since it began in 1974, the event has grown to become a global platform for public outreach that is widely celebrated in over 100 countries. The theme Each World Environment Day is organized around a theme that draws attention to a particularly pressing environmental concern. The theme for 2019 is “Air pollution”.

Our Planet and Environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet.



Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future. pic.twitter.com/3V7yLD3d8U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday on the World Environment Day. "Our planet and environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet," the prime minister tweeted. Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future, he said and posted a short video. Netizens also took to Twitter to extend support and celebrate World Environment Day.

Today is #WorldEnvironmentDay; the theme of this year is Air pollution. The day is observed to raise global awareness to take positive environmental action to protect nature and the planet Earth. pic.twitter.com/nWW2bMriWA — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 5, 2019

It's not Yours...

Nor mine...

It's ours!

So protect your Mother, who nourish you! ðð±ðð#WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/N8xYrMVbPb — Piyu Nair ð©‍âï¸ ð®ð³ (@Piyu_Nair) June 5, 2019

Vedanta teaches that everything around us is held in the infinite space of Consciousness that is our own true nature. With that inner vision we must honor all life and every ecosystem on Earth as sacred.#WorldEnvironmentDay — Dr David Frawley (@davidfrawleyved) June 5, 2019

#WorldEnvironmentDay #BeatAirPollution



Cleaning of River in Gujarat....this machine is lit to watch.....must watch so satisfying...



Green and clean environment... pic.twitter.com/l1zPnsF70g — Ved Prakash Pandey (@VedPrak55592663) June 5, 2019

On the occasion of World Environment Day (WED), President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday reaffirmed the commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet, adding that living in harmony with nature is a part of the Indian ethos.

