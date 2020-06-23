World No.1 Novak Djokovic tests COVID-19 positive

World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus after his Adria Tour tennis project held two events while ignoring social distancing, as per a Daily Mail report.

Earlier, Viktor Troicki became the latest player to test positive for coronavirus after playing in Djokovic's Adria Tour. Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric had also tested positive, raising doubts over tennis governing bodies' intentions of restarting the tour.

World No.1 tennis player #NovakDjokovic (@DjokerNole) has tested positive for #coronavirus after his Adria Tour tennis project held two events while ignoring social distancing, as per a Daily Mail report.#COVID_19 pic.twitter.com/DHDyKVrnOB — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 23, 2020

The tournament was to be played across countries that constituted former Yugoslavia. The first day of the tournament saw packed stadiums in Belgrade. The ATP wished players and staff who tested positive at the event a speedy recovery and urged "strict adherence to responsible social distancing" to limit the spread of the virus.

The governing body added that it will implement a variety of precautions and protocols that would be adjusted as and when dictated by the latest medical information to ensure safety at events when the tour resumes on Aug. 14.

Britain's Dan Evans lashed out at Djokovic, saying the Serb should "feel some responsibility" after Dimitrov and Coric tested positive. "I just think it's a poor example to set," Evans was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"Put it this way, I don't think you should be having a players' party and then dancing all over each other. He should feel some responsibility in his event and how it's transpired," he added.

World No.40 Nick Kyrgios had also slammed the decision to go ahead with the tour and tweeted: "Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the 'exhibition' speedy recovery fellas, but that's what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever