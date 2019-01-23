World Pie Day: These delicious pie dishes are up for grabs in Mumbai

food

It's World Pie Day today. Choose from these unique variants of the dish served across Mumbai

Salmon Pie

If sitting in a cosy corner, tucking into a slice of apple or Shepherd’s pie (depending on if we are craving for something sweet or salty), accompanied by a cup of coffee, as you read your favourite work of literature, doesn’t sound comforting, we don’t know what is. Our favourite part of the baked dish, which is typically made using pastry dough that covers sweet or savoury fillings, is the crust, which is savoury. The sweet version usually has a crunchy texture as it’s made with the recipe that’s same as cookies, and the savoury one is softer. This World Pie Day, The Guide picks eight pies for you to try.

Fish fans ahoy!

The savoury baked salmon pie at this Lower Parel eatery is a deconstructed version of the classic British fish pie, where each element of the dish is cooked separately and plated together to taste like a classic fish pie. “Instead of using a heavy bechamel sauce and cheese, we serve ours with a light fermented white miso sauce, accompanied by classic British vegetables like leeks, carrots and peas. There’s a buttery mash on the top and a crisp made of salmon skin,” says chef Nagraj Bhat.

In pic/ Chef Nagraj Bhat

AT London Taxi, Kamala Mills Compound, A wing, ground floor, Trade Centre, Lower Parel. CALL 7710082222 COST `595

Vertical wizardry

Pic/ Open orchid chocolate pie

A blend of the classic French quiche and rustic American pie, the open orchid chocolate pie at this Juhu space is akin to a work of art on your platter. Instead of being a horizontal dish, this is a vertical pie, 70 per cent of which is filled with cocoa. It’s a flourless and eggless option, which is said to melt in your mouth. The dish completely embraces its floral theme, as chef Anil Nair has used edible flowers like basil flower and elder leaf flower, as well as sprayed the dish with their essence to serenade your olfactory senses. “I’ve used the essence of beetroot, mustard crest and mint, as well as some orange pearls. The dish looks like an orchid planter, and hence the name,” explains chef. It comes with dates cremeux.

In pic: Chef Anil Nair

AT Wine Villa, third floor, Hotel Horizon, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. CALL 67083220. COST Rs 450

Healthiest of them all

Roasted pepper and chipotle pie

The roasted pepper and chipotle pie with a basil cheese crust at this Khar outlet is id­eal if you want a vegan or gl­uten-fr­ee option. The pie has a base of black rice flour, wh­ich makes it gluten-free. The filling includes roasted peppers and chipotle that blend with a vegan basil cheese to form the crust. “We wanted to prove that healthy food can be as de­licious as traditional fare,” says Vivek Swamy, executive chef. The sweetness of the roasted peppers is balanced out by the chipotle’s spice, and the earthiness of the black rice base by the basil cheese crust.

In pic/ Chef Vivek Swamy

AT Deli By the Blue, Le Sutra Hotel, 14 Union Park, Khar West. CALL 33951532. COST Rs 150

Lemon heaven

Lemon Tart

The lemon tart at this Worli outlet is setting pie goals in the city. They use lemon mouse instead of the usual lemon custard, and make the meringue crispy and dry instead of burnt-soft, in this deconstructed version of the dish. “The lemon tart is a famous dessert, such that many restaurants have it in their menu. We have deconstructed it into a sweet and crumbly almond biscuit, a light, airy and acidic lemon mousse and dried crispy meringues, which add texture to the dish, on top,” says chef Alexis Gielbaum, chef de cuisine and co-owner.

In pic: Chef Alexis Gielbaum

AT Slink and Bardot, Thadani House 329/A, Worli. Call 7045904728. COST Rs 360

A Bohri twist

Mutton dabba gosht

This restaurant has taken a traditional Bohri dish, mutton dabba gosht, and created a casserole of mutton, chicken, vegetables and macaroni with boiled eggs in sauce, finished with a splash of egg and ghee. “Dabba gosht is an integral part of my childhood. It reminds me of my father and his love for food, which I get from him. This dish is usually served at weddings and special occasions of our community. It gives everyone a chance to share a meal and dig into this delicious pot of meat made with love,” explains owner Hozef Darukhanawala.

In pic/ Hozef Darukhanawala

AT Kaka Kiki, shop number 8, Shree Industrial Estate, Hasnabadlane, Santacruz West. CALL 9820117945. COST Rs 225 onwards

Topsy-Turvy

Upside down pizza pot pie

Take a pizza and turn it upside down. This pot pie does exactly that — it takes the recipe of a Chicago deep dish pizza and gives it a toss-up. Inspired by the pizza pot pie at a place in Chicago, the co-owner gi­ves us the lowdo­wn, “The Chicago-style is made in a deep pan, with the cr­ust fo­r­med akin to a pie crust. Ours has been built upside do­­wn, with the cheese under the sauce and toppings. That’s because the pizza takes a long time to cook and putting cheese on the top would burn it. When the bowl is cut open, the toppings, sauce, and ch­eese pour out onto the plate. It doesn’t look pretty, but tastes go­od,” says Aditya Sawant.

In pic/ Aditya Sawant

AT Vedge, ground floor, Fun Re­p­ublic Mall, Andh­e­ri West. CALL 616689065. COST Rs 495

