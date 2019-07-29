World Tiger Day witnesses an increase in number of tigers in India

nature-wildlife

According to the report, the survey covered 381,400 km of forested habitats in 20 tiger-occupied states of India

There is good news for wildlife lovers as a report released on the occasion of Global Tiger Day by Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has 2976 tigers in the country which is equivalent to 70 per cent of global tiger population.

It may be noted that the Nation Tiger Conservation Authority releases a report of tiger numbers every four years. In 2014, the number was 2226 and in 2018 the figures showed an increase of 714.

The authorities have claimed that the fourth cycle of National tiger status assessment of 2018-19 is the most accurate survey.

Tiger occupancy has increased in the state of Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. The report also states that loss in North East is due to poor sampling.

While Madhya Pradesh has also registered a substantial increase in their tiger population and along with Karnataka ranks highest in tiger number.

The poor and continuing decline in tiger status in the states of Chhattisgarh and Odisha is a matter of concern.

