World Vegetarian Day: Actor, comedian share their favourite veg dishes around Mumbai

What do Shivani Tanksale and Sapan Verma have in common? A love for good food. On World Vegetarian Day, the actor and stand-up comic share their fave shakahari dishes around town

In 2005, Sapan Verma left Indore to pursue higher studies in Mumbai. Though the comedian and co-founder of East India Comedy still returns with bagsful of mithai and namkeen from his hometown every time he has a show there, Verma warmed up to Mumbai's street food early on. "The street food culture here is very sorted. It's easily available and cheap. At every turn of the road, there is a ganne ka juicewala, which is unique to the city," he says. Having studied in Jai Hind, Churchgate (that's also when he started eating chicken), Verma has special feelings for South Bombay. He has chosen to live in Lower Parel. His list is reflective of this too — nothing on it goes beyond Matunga.

Charcoal paneer roll, Gokul Bite, Colaba

While in college, Gokul was the place to party or drink at cheap prices. This small place outside Gokul is bang opposite Bade Miyan, and makes some mean veg rolls. The charcoal paneer with cheese is my favourite, but other options in paneer are good, too.

Goila butter paneer, Flea Bazaar Café, Lower Parel

Though the butter chicken is what he is known for, Saransh once told me that its recipe actually comes from an heirloom butter paneer recipe, since his family is vegetarian. It goes really well with their chilli garlic roomali roti..

Hummus at Bay Route, Colaba



My wife and I love Lebanese food, and are always looking for places that serve it when we travel abroad. You don't find authentic hummus and pickled veggies easily in Mumbai, so Bay Route was a recent, happy discovery.

Podi idli, Ram Ashray, Matunga



A bunch of us have these gaming sessions once a couple of months at a gaming parlour in Matunga, which go on until 5 am. We invariably land up at Ram Ashray for breakfast, where you'll see a range of people, especially on a weekend — from morning walkers to hung-over youngsters just done with clubbing — already queuing up.

Mango cream at Haji Ali Juice Centre, Worli



It's my after-gig dessert place, especially after performing at Canvas Laugh Club in Lower Parel. The pieces of fresh alphonso mango in cream is a great combination. They have other varieties in it, but the mango one wins hands down.

Shivani Tanksale

A True-Blue Mumbaikar, Shivani Tanksale's love affair with food began early on. "My grandfather used to say that one should be adventurous with food. Plus, my mom used to bake and I would help her," says the actor-director. When a group of theatrewallahs from the city came together to start Moonlight Café — a series of pop-ups — in 2016, Tanksale with The Baking Game was one of them.

"Until some years ago, eating non-vegetarian food in Mumbai restaurants was limited in terms of flavours. It was what you would usually eat at home," she says, sharing how memories of eating out would often involve vegetarian fare. Having grown up in Worli and studied in a Churchgate college, Tanksale, who now lives in Versova, can eat her way through Mumbai.

Sev puri outside Prithvi Theatre



Sev puri from this guy, who has been setting up his little stall outside Prithvi since the time I started doing theatre and even earlier, means rehearsal food — cheap and filling. Street food-wise, it has always been safe. A plate of chaat here comes with a lot of nostalgia.

Sabudana wada, Prakash, Dadar West



My mom would go veggie shopping in Dadar, and she would always bring back snacks from the many Maharashtrian joints there. Prakash's sabudana wada is my favourite. The peanut chutney they serve it with is delicious!

Veg grilled sandwich, Right Place, Breach Candy



As a student living in Worli, Breach Candy was the cool hangout spot. And when you are younger, value-for-money khaana matters. So, here was a three-layered sandwich, with copious amounts of cheese and loads of veggies that could easily fill you up till dinner.

Tibb's frankie, Scandal Point, Kemps Corner

I have lost count of the number of veg frankies I have had there. Of course, when I think of it now, there is little in it that can be called healthy — it's aloo smeared on a maida roti. But then, you are oblivious to all this as a kid.

Barley and Jowar salad, The Bombay Canteen, Lower Parel



I often stop here after catching a show at G5A or Sitara Studio. Thomas [Zacharias] has managed to give Indian ingredients a modern twist, which is great. The salad is refreshing and full of flavours — I had never imagined barley and jowar could be served this way.

Ambassador idli, Dakshinayan, Juhu

A bowl of three idlis and sambhar that come topped with tomatoes, onions and coriander, it's a full meal with divine flavours.

