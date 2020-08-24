Worried about your Blood Sugar Level this Ganesh Chaturthi? 5 Expert Tips to Keep Your Diabetes in Check

The festive season in India has taken off, and in spite of the pandemic, the country is preparing for celebratory mode over the next few months till the end of the year.

With Ganesh Chaturthi fast approaching, the exchange of sweets and homemade Modaks and mithais are a top priority for every household. It is one of the most prominent Hindu festivals in India. Relishing sweet treats during the 10-day celebrations will awaken the foodie in everyone; health restrictions and diets will take a backseat. However, this can be a daunting time for those suffering from Diabetes or those with high blood sugar levels.

Individuals with Diabetes need to take special care while indulging in these gastronomical celebrations, especially with all the sweet treats around. To enjoy this Ganesh Chaturthi fearlessly, Dr Tejal Lathia, Consultant Endocrinologist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi-A Fortis Network Hospital shares five tips to help keep your sugar in check!

CONTROLLING PORTION SIZE AND TIMING

The key to effective Diabetes management is controlling the portion size, the trick works best even when it comes to indulging those delicious Modaks! Share the modak with someone. When offered sweets by someone, it may seem rude to refuse but taking half a laddoo or peda is an option.

Eating at regular intervals will ensure that cravings are kept away. It is recommended to keep a 4-hour gap between desserts to avoid any surge in blood sugars

OPT FOR HEALTHY SWEETS MADE OF NATURAL SUGARS OR SWEETENERS

As diabetes is now a common problem among individuals, regardless of age, sweet makers have consciously introduced the options of sugar-free Modaks or sweets made from natural sugar. Although even natural sugar is not highly recommended for people with diabetes, it is a far better alternative to processed sugar.



Hence look for sweets made of alternatives such as Jaggery, Dates or Figs; Jaggery is rich in Iron that also helps in cleansing toxins out of the body, while Dates & Figs provide the body with wholesome energy. So though alternatives still have sugar, they also have other nutrients that refined sugar does not.

MAINTAIN A HEALTHY LIFESTYLE

Sticking to your usual routine as closely as possible will help. Do not skip your workouts and you may increase the workout intensity during the festive time to burn off the excess calories and tackle the sugar levels.

EAT HEALTHY AND HYDRATE

Ganesh Chaturthi is not just about sweets but also fried snacks that come as a savory treat when you visit friends and family. Opt for healthy snacks such as roasted makhana, peanuts, baked treats or grilled food, if available, instead of deep-fried ones. Similarly, drink plenty of water and other healthy liquids like buttermilk and soups instead of aerated sugary drinks.

MONITOR YOUR SUGAR-LEVELS REGULARLY

With celebrations at home and the constant guests, it is likely that you will forget to monitor your sugar levels. Therefore, it is advisable to always check your blood glucose levels before and after meals to monitor any fluctuations, especially in festive times. This will also give a fair idea if you must cut down on sweets altogether or reduce the quantity consumed for the next few weeks until levels are in control.

The fun and frolic of festivities shouldn't hamper your health adversely, so remember to keep your Diabetes in check regularly to enjoy a hassle-free festive season!

