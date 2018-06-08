WR top boss wants ticket machines, passenger amenities sorted at Andheri station

Giving an example, he said work of installation of a lift is going on at the east side, but no one has been able to tell the deadline

WR general manager A K Gupta interacts with commuters

Western Railway's top boss, general manager A K Gupta, on Wednesday inspected Andheri station, and found a lot of lacunae, including defunct ticket machines, lack of validators and overall neglect of passenger amenities. He has shot off a letter to his team, instructing that things should be fixed as early as possible.

Steps for women's safety

Gupta was at the station to participate in a week-long drive of WR to get feedback and suggestions, and interact with women commuters, to mark the 'Year for Security of Women & Children'. On the basis of the interaction, Gupta has instructed authorities to take immediate action against several major issues, including beggars in ladies compartments, vendors in ladies coaches from Dadar onwards, travelling as passengers and selling products later on, and eve-teasing while boarding and alighting and at platforms. He also instructed them to act against second class travellers boarding first class coaches, bootleggers/drug addicts at platforms and in coaches, and to focus on security in ladies coaches.

On provision of amenities

Gupta's letter said, "During an inspection of Andheri station, it was noticed that many ATVMs are lying defunct, and there's overcrowding at ticket windows. A robust system of monitoring should be in place immediately with daily reports of ATVMs being monitored by additional divisional managers and concerned heads of department. It was also noted that the ATVM facilitators were not in adequate numbers." He added that lack of regular inspections by senior level officials was resulting in neglect of passenger amenities, including toilets, signages and cleanliness at the station.

Giving an example, he said work of installation of a lift is going on at the east side, but no one has been able to tell the deadline. He directed officials that a board giving the date of commencement of work and targetted date of completion must be made available.

