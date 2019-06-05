Wrestler Babita Phogat to marry fellow wrestler, gets father's blessings

other-sports

Babita Phogat took to social networking site Twitter and tweeted a picture showing her dad blessing Vivek

Babita Phogat, Mahavir Singh Phogat and Vivek

Indian female wrestler Babita Phogat who rose to fame due to the Bollywood film Dangal fame, announced on social media yesterday that she is engaged to fellow wrestler Vivek Suhag and that the couple has the blessings of her father Mahavir Singh Phogat.

Babita Phogat took to social networking site Twitter and tweeted a picture showing her dad blessing Vivek. She captioned the photo: @SuhagVivek you know it’s official when you get the blessing from my Bapu. It’s time for Dilwale to take her Dulhaniya.

Babita Phogat has over 337,000 Twitter followers. Babita and Vivek are reportedly set to tie the knot at the end of this year.

Babita Phogat won the gold medal in the women’s 55kg freestyle wrestling at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. A Bollywood movie, Dangal, starring Aamir Khan was made as a biopic about the lives of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari.

