Wrestler Badshah Khan AKA Arif Saleem Bohroo an emerging wrestler won World Heavy Weight Championship 2020

The established names lived up to expectations for most part but what stood out for Indian wrestling in 2019-2020 was the rise and rise of Badshah Khan aka Arif Saleem Bohroo amid a steady decline in the fortunes of The Great Khali.Arif Saleem Bohroo, popularly known as ‘Badshah Khan’, recently won the World Heavy Weight Championship 2020 and re-established his supremacy as a world-class wrestler.

His journey into the world of wrestling began with his father telling him the stories of “The Great Khali” at the age of 13. Those stories of The Great Khali’s struggle, passion and achievements as a world-famous wrestler ignited in young Badshah Khan the hunger to go down the same path and create a place for himself in the ring. Today, Badshah Khan is a renowned wrestler and an inspiring figure for youngsters everywhere.

Speaking about his mission as a wrestler, Badshah Khan says, “When I am inside the ring, I feel like the king. I am not afraid of anyone inside that ring because I show the real power of Kashmir and India. With the love of my Kashmiri & Indian brothers, I want to represent India & Kashmir all over the world.”

With his achievements, Badshah Khan became another story of limited-means-maximum-success in Heavy weight wrestling

Having already won the Tag Team Championship twice, his success rate in the more than 100 matches is an outstanding 85%. After becoming 2-times Tag Team Champion, Badshah Khan reinstated his position as one of the top wrestlers in the country, by winning the World Heavyweight Championship on March 18, 2020. At 105 kg and 6.2 feet, his towering personality is enough to subdue his competitors in the ring. This is perhaps why he is considered to be one of the toughest wrestlers in the arena. His daily routine includes a 6-hr workout and 4-hr wrestling classes.

He belongs to a remote village called Neel, in Ramban region of J&K. It was his father’s inspiring tales of The Great Khali, which pushed him towards wrestling and, eventually, not only made him famous but also the first-ever wrestler to be born in is village. It was The Great Khali himself, who named him Badshah Khan because of the fearlessness that he shows inside the ring. Learning about Khali was the turning point of his life and he went down into the ring for the first time when he was 20 years old. Badshah considers that moment very special in his career.

Yes! In case you are wondering what would a world-famous wrestler need classes for, this is what Badshah Khan says, “I have dreamed of being a wrestler ever since my teen years. I have worked very hard to be where I am today. Now that I have reached this position, I don’t want to let it go waste. Therefore, in order to maintain my wrestling prowess, and to continue winning, I keep on learning and training every day.”

It is Badshah Khan’s dream in life to fight in the WWE and become a world champion in the true sense of the word.

Follow -https://www.instagram.com/badshah_khan_wrestler/

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever