Writing off anxiety

It was while working on her podcast that Mumbai-based graphologist and high performance coach Aditi Surana realised that most people she encountered were experiencing anxiety. "And then Covid-19 happened. Uncertainty triggers anxiety to another level, even for those who aren't diagnosed with it. It was going to be a hard time, so I asked myself what I can do to help," says Surana about starting her 21-day anti-anxiety journaling workshop on Instagram.

Through the workshop, which has been available online for eight days, Surana says she aims to provide tools that can help address minute irritants and paralysing anxiety. "There are three co-dependent aspects. The first part begins with me asking viewers a question every day, to stir the pot of thoughts that is brushed under the carpet. For instance, right now, in most of us, there is a certain disappointment as we can't be where we wish to. So in one of the sessions, I asked, 'What do I require to do in this situation?' This shifts the focus from what's not working to what one can do to better it," the graphologist explains.

The second part is graphotherapy or meditation through handwriting. "Graphotherapy is the act of making conscious alterations in your handwriting to create desired behavioural changes. So, viewers need to practise some strokes and I show how. I help calm them," she says, adding that the third aspect is handwriting. "Handwriting is crudely associated with our mind and body coordination. After every live session, I send out a PDF document with the summary and a ruled paper with the question and the stroke to be practised. You are required to write down your thoughts in response to my questions, introspect and practise the strokes. We only encourage handwriting as graphotherapy."

Every day's session is designed independently and one can join the workshop at any point, she adds. While 200 to 300 people keep viewing the live sessions from time to time, 20 people have been sending Surana their answers and strokes every day. Her tip to get through this time? "Reach out to friends to talk, set time aside for non-screen activities and keep yourself productively occupied," she signs off.

Log on to aditisurana on Instagram at 4 pm every day

