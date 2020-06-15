WWE Backlash 2020: Randy Orton stands tall after victory over Edge in 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'

WWE Backlash 2020 saw some superstars get vengeance, while some managing to still stay dominant in what we could call a promising event. Edge and Randy Orton renewed their rivalry which began earlier this year and was the highlight of WrestleMania 36, when they faced each other in the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.'

The Viper overpowers The Rated R Superstar

At WWE Backlash 2020, Randy Orton and Edge took each other to the limit as they faced off in a WrestleMania rematch which was titled as 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.' The two WWE superstars fought in an epic match which lasted a lengthy 44 minutes which only goes to show that even though they both are above the age of 40, Orton and Edge can deliver in long matches and they got the tools for what it takes to do so. Edge's series of headbutts on Orton left him bloodied but the latter replied with slamming Edge's neck into the steel steps.

Not only that, but Edge and Orton also went on to showcase a list of finishers from some reputed and legendary superstars - The Rock's Rockbottom, Triple H's pedigree, Kurt Angle's Olympics slam, Eddie Guerrero's Three Amigos, Christian's Unprettier - before turning to their own moves, Orton's RKO and Edge's spear. However, both superstars managed to kick out of their opponent's signature moves respectively. After Randy Orton hit Edge with the Punt Kick, he pinned him thus winning the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.'

Drew McIntyre stands tall after overcoming Bobby Lashley

Drew McIntyre tries to pin Bobby Lashley

McIntyre might have had his toughest opponent in Lashley ever since he became WWE champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. Lashley began his attacks before the bell rung and had Drew in the Full Nelson surprising superstars at ringside. The Claymore King, however, managed to pull out of it by breaking the hold and later on also kicked out of a spine buster before the two superstars took the match outside the ring. However, Lashley's on-screen wife Lana appeared at ringside during the later stage of the match and after a headbutt sent Lashley crashing into Lana, who then collided with MVP, Drew hit the Claymore on Lashley to pin him and retain the WWE title.

Bayley and Sasha show opponents whose Boss

Bayley and Sasha Banks combination on Billie Kay

Bayley and Sasha Banks managed to pull off a brilliant victory against the teams of Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and The IIconics in a triple threat match for the women's tag team titles. Formerly known as Boss and Hug Connection, Bayley and Sasha used their veteran experience to overcome their opponents despite many attempts. Bliss and Cross delivered a facebuster combination on Peyton Royce and Bliss followed it up with Twisted Bliss, but Sasha Banks then swooped in perfectly and rolled up Bliss to retain the titles.

Other WWE Backlash results:

Apollo Crews (c) defeated Andrade (United States title)

Sheamus defeated Jeff Hardy

Asuka (c) and Nia Jax fought to a double count-out (WWE Raw women's championship)

Braun Strowman (c) defeated The Miz & John Morrison in a Handicap Match (Universal title)

The Street Profits (c) and The Viking Raiders fought before their match could take place (Raw Tag Team titles)

