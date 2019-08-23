WWE champions Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are engaged!

other-sports

Becky Lynch recently took to photo-sharing website Instagram to share a photograph of her and beau Seth Rollins with a special announcement.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins pose after their engagement. Pic/ Becky Lynch Instagram

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is also famous for other things besides wrestling - one of them is relationships. Over the decades, WWE has witnessed many superstars who have dated, fallen in love and even got married. One of the hottest couples in WWE at the moment - Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch - have finally decided to take their relationship to the next level.

Becky Lynch recently took to photo-sharing website Instagram to share a photograph of her and beau Seth Rollins with a special announcement. Becky Lynch revealed on Instagram that the couple were engaged. Not only that, Becky Lynch also showed off her engagement ring in the picture and called it the 'happiest day' in her life.

Several WWE superstars took to social media to congratulate the couple as well. Some of the names include Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Sheamus, Cassie Lee.

Earlier in May this year, Seth Rollins took to Instagram to post a picture of him and Becky Lynch kissing, which went on to officially confirm the couple are dating.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are currently at an all-time high. While Rollins won the WWE Universal championship again after beating Brock Lesnar at Summerslam, Becky Lynch retained her WWE Raw women's championship against Natalya at the same event.

Earlier in January 2019, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch won the respective men's and women's Royal Rumble events for title shots at WrestleMania. While Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to become the first-ever WWE Raw and SmackDown Live women's champion, Seth Rollins went on to slay the beast Brock Lesnar to win his first-ever WWE Universal title.

