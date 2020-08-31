WWE Payback: Roman Reigns did it, the 'Big Dog' is Universal champion again!

Roman Reigns with the WWE Universal championship and Paul Heyman by his side. All Pictures/ WWE

At WWE Payback, Roman Reigns managed to swoop in and pick up the pieces after 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and 'The Monster" Braun Strowman laid waste to each other, achieving victory in the main event in a fashion which is unusual to his character, to reclaim the Universal Title that he never lost.

For much of the match, though, Roman Reigns was nowhere to be found, having not even signed the contract to be part of the No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match at Payback. Braun Strowman blindsided Bray Wyatt with the lights still off during 'The Fiend's' entrance and also kicked out of a Sister Abigail by his diabolical rival a few moments later.

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt makes a demonic entrance

As is often the case, the ring could not contain the two behemoths. Bray Wyatt slammed Braun Strowman through the announce table with a Uranage before being floored by a flying broadcast chair hurled by 'The Monster.' The all-out melee progressed to the stage area, where Strowman sent The Fiend flying off the stage in a massive collision.

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman fight at ringside

With the action finally returning to the squared circle, The Fiend delivered a brilliant Herculean superplex to send the WWE official soaring out of the ring, which collapsed and was left in shambles.

The ring implodes after 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt delivers a superplex to Braun Strowman

Finally, 'The Big Dog' Roman Reigns arrived with Paul Heyman. Finally signing on the dotted line, Reigns headed to the ring and began a steel chair assault on Strowman, much like he had at SummerSlam a week earlier. The Fiend caught The Big Dog with the Mandible Claw before Reigns kicked the defending WWE Universal champion below the belt to break free before too much damage could be done.

Roman Reigns enters the ring as 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman lay on the mat

After returning to the ring, Reigns uncorked a massive Spear on Strowman to win the Universal Championship.

Reigns celebrated with Heyman and crystallized their unholy alliance — the sight of which proved to be among the most surreal visuals in WWE history.

Other Payback results:

This was the first time Rey Mysterio and son Dominick fought together as a team

Rey & Dominik Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins & Murphy in a tag team match

Keith Lee defeated Randy Orton

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax defeated Bayley & Sasha Banks to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Matt Riddle defeated King Corbin

Big E. defeated Sheamus

Bobby Lashley defeated Apollo Crews to become the new United States Champion

The Riott Squad defeated The IIconics (Kickoff Match)

