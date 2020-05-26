WWE Raw analysis: Seth Rollins delivers great promo; McIntyre-Lashley war heats up

WWE Raw on May 26, had a triple threat match for the number 1 contender to Asuka's Raw women's title, a singles match for the United States title as well as a post-match brawl between Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Let's look at the major picks of the show.

Apollo Crews gets his due

Apollo Crews faced Andrade for the United States title which saw the former back in the limelight. As usual, both WWE superstars who are one of the most talented on the roster delivered as per expectation. Both wrestlers went back and forth with Apollo Crews gaining the upper hand at the start of the match and even shoving Andrade into Zelina Vega. Andrade turned the tables in the second half, but Apollo Crews managed to counter him before landing a moonsault and shooting star press to win his first U.S. title.

Seth Rollins truly a 'Monday Night Messiah'

'The Architect' Seth Rollins had almost decimated Rey Mysterio's eye last week on Raw and this time, he only came to issue a warning to other WWE superstars. Rollins delivered one of his finest promos ever since he turned heel in November last year. Rollins went on to say that Mysterio had to be 'sacrificed'. Following his loss to Drew McIntyre at Money in the Bank, it can be said that Rollins is the finest star on the mic currently and despite him not competing often in singles matches of late, he can still hold his own and take away the limelight.

Nia Jax is in the top list

Nia Jax made a comeback on the first Raw after WrestleMania 36 and has dominated since. Nia Jax faced Natalya and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat for the number 1 contender to Asuka's Raw title. Even though Charlotte and Natalya stole the show with their performance, it was Jax who came out on top for another title shot. Jax has been a Raw women's champion beating Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 33 so it will be no strange task for her this time. All that will be in focus in her ring rust, which does not look to be that much considering her performance on WWE Raw today.

McIntyre and Lashley rivalry heating up

Bobby Lashley has not been given the right push ever since his last return to WWE and finally that is about to change. The All-Mighty proves to be a worthy opponent to Drew McIntyre and their all-out brawl with WWE officials coming to keep them at bay from each other only goes to show that we are in for a hard-hitting match at Backlash next month.

