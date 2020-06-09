WWE Raw highlights: Charlotte Flair and Asuka's wild showdown takes the cake

WWE Raw after NXT TakeOver was filled with a mixture of matches like a triple threat tag team women's match, a men's tag team match, the number one contender's match for the U.S. title and Asuka vs Flair headlining the event among others. Let's look at a detailed analysis on the top moments on Monday Night Raw as well as other highlights on the show.

Highlights

Andrade defeated Kevin Owens and Angel Garza to become No. 1 contender for the United States Championship

The Street Profits and Viking Raiders tied in a decathlon

Drew McIntyre was a surprise guest in the VIP Lounge

Bobby Lashley & MVP defeated The Viking Raiders via submission

Charlotte Flair seems to be in the scheme of things every week in WWE and this week was no different. On WWE Raw, Charlotte Flair faced Asuka in the main event in a rematch from last week once again. The two WWE rivals have faced each other many times in the past with jaw-dropping matches and once again they lived up to it.

Charlotte-Asuka tear it down... again!

Charlotte Flair lost her NXT Women's title to Io Shirai in a triple threat match which also involved former champion, Rhea Ripley, at NXT TakeOver on Sunday. Needless to say, Charlotte Flair was looking to redeem herself. As Asuka entered on the opening of Raw, new women's tag team champions Bayley and Sasha Banks and The IIconics interrupted. Charlotte then made her way to the ring and later team with Asuka to take on Bayley and Sasha and The IIconics in a triple threat tag team match, which they won. During the main event between Charlotte and Asuka, Bayley and Sasha were on commentary to provide an interesting angle but were attacked by IIconics at ringside following which both teams were banned. Asuka's attack on Charlotte's nose left her bleeding. Charlotte then went for a spear which was brilliantly countered by a knee from Asuka. Flair managed to hit the second spear successfully after which Nia Jax - Asuka's opponent at Backlash - provided a distraction as Charlotte hit the Big Boot on Asuka to pin her and yet remain undefeated by her. Both, Charlotte Flair and Asuka proved that their abilities are always main event material and they will deliver whenever needed.

Christian gives Edge tough love

Christian hosted his former tag team partner and friend 'Rated R Superstar' Edge on his segment called 'The Peep Show' ahead of Edge's 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' against Randy Orton at Backlash on Sunday. Christian ended up giving Edge some tough love and even asked him to step his game up as he could not deliver the 'greatest wrestling match' during his prime. Edge got fired, up which was exactly what Christian was looking for. Randy Orton interrupted the segment and told Edge to think about what happens if he does not live up to expectations and deliver.

Seth Rollins mocks Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio earlier gave an update on his eye condition saying that it was healing and that he could not wait to hit a 619 on Rollins. Seth stated that Rey wasted his 'greatest moment' to walk away and was 'spreading lies' instead. A tag team match between Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo against Murphy and Austin Theory took place but ended way too soon after Black hit Murphy with a knee and earned the pinfall. 'Monday Night Messiah' Seth Rollins then appeared wearing Rey Mysterio's mask much to the chagrin of the WWE fans at ringside and Black and Carrillo but provided the perfect distraction after he, Murphy and Theory attacked their rivals. Seth's deliveries on the mic as well as his persona over the past few months have managed to provide perfect meaty segments on WWE Raw. It won't be long before he gets into the main event once again.

