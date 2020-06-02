WWE Raw results: Seth Rollins-Aleister Black, Charlotte Flair-Asuka deliver big

WWE Raw had a high-octane episode with many single clashes being absolutely fantastic. However, the final match of the night could have been a lot better. Following are the top highlights on WWE Raw.

Seth Rollins and Aleister Black tear it down

WWE Raw opened with the Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins apparently planning to host a retirement ceremony for Rey Mysterio just after he injured his eye a few weeks ago. Rollins, who was followed by his 'disciples' Murphy and Austin Theory, began by showing his respect for Rey Mysterio. Despite the crowd at ringside at the WWE Performance Center booing him all along, Rollins' focus and objective were intact. This was followed by a match against Aleister Black which I would definitely slot in the main event on Raw. Rollins and Black, who are known to be fierce competitors as well as brilliant in-ring athletes, took things to the next level. Black delivered two springboard moonsaults with was in the ring and off the turnbuckle. Rollins replied with a fierce powerbomb as well as a frog splash. Black then tried a few submission moves like the armbar before he managed to counter Rollins with a roll-up for the win. These two competitors.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka deliver big before Nia Jax distraction

This was a Champion vs Champion match between NXT women's champ Charlotte Flair taking on Raw women's champion Asuka. The two had faced each other numerous times in the ring with the highlight being at WrestleMania 32. Charlotte had the upper hand during the start and also foul-mouthed her during her vicious attacks. The crowd booed Charlotte but she worked her way through the match undeterred. Asuka then countered and manouvred a Shining Wizard. Asuka tried to put Charlotte in an armbar and a triangle choke submission but the Queen powered out to turn it to a Boston Crab. Another submission came from Asuka but Charlotte Flair converted it into a powerbomb. This match was had major stakes of delivery and both lived up to it before Nia Jax mysteriously interrupted by showing up in Asuka's attire causing a distraction and then attacking her. Not the ending we were looking for, truly.

Apollo Crews is cruising

The new United States champion Apollo Crews issued a challenge for his title and chose Kevin Owens. The two WWE superstars made good use of ring room during their moves as well just before Owens kicked Crews in the gut to leave him on the ground. The U.S. champ overcame the pain as the two wrestlers traded major blows before the match was unsatisfyingly interrupted by Andrade and Angel Garza. This was then converted into a tag-team match (much to my delight). The two superstars played a dirty game despite their ring talent. However, that was not enough as Apollo Crews pinned Garza after a powerbomb.

Other WWE Raw results:

Rey Mysterio does not confirm retirement yet

Drew McIntyre defeated MVP via pinfall

Randy Orton vows to prove he's the better man vs Edge at Backlash

The Viking Raiders and Street Profits in a bowling contest

Billie Kay defeated Nikki Cross via pinfall

Nia Jax defeated Kairi Sane via pinfall

R-Truth defeated Rob Gronkowski via pinfall to win the 24/7 Championship

