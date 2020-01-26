WWE Royal Rumble match card: Will WWE champion Brock Lesnar create history, can Becky Lynch overcome Asuka?

WWE Royal Rumble (2020) is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view and WWE Network event produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brands. It will take place on January 26, 2020, at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. It will be the thirty-third event under the Royal Rumble chronology.

Men's Royal Rumble

This year's men's Royal Rumble will be quite a historic one as it will be the first time ever that a WWE Champion will enter the Royal Rumble at the number one spot. After he decided that there was no worthy opponent for his title, WWE champion Brock Lesnar had announced on Raw that he will be not only entering the Royal Rumble but also take the number 1 entry spot. Roman Reigns was the previous WWE champion to enter the Royal Rumble as his title was on the line. Reigns went on to lose the WWE title to Triple H at the 2016 Royal Rumble. 30 men will take each other on to win the Royal Rumble and earn a shot at either the WWE championship of the WWE Universal championship.

Women's Royal Rumble

The WWE women's Royal Rumble 2020 will be the third to be held overall. 30 women will compete to win the Rumble and challenge for the Raw Women's title of the SmackDown women's title. Charlotte Flair will be looking to get one up on all-female superstars to earn a title shot and enter WrestleMania.

Universal Champion 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan first faced 'The Fiend' at Survior Series for the Universal Championship but did not manage to win the match. Later, The Fiend ripped out Daniel Bryan's hair supposedly dragging him to hell which left the WWE Universe wondering what would happen to him. Bryan however, came back with a new attitude and re-started the Yes! movement. Bryan defeated The Miz and Baron Corbin to become the number one contender to face The Fiend for the Universal title at Royal Rumble.

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

Becky Lynch, who has successfully defended the Raw women's title at every pay-per-view ever since she won at Wrestlemania 35, might just have her work cut out for her in Asuka. Becky 'The Man' Lynch previously faced The Empress of Tomorrow at last year's Royal Rumble and lost in a Raw women's title match. Becky Lynch teamed up with Charlotte Flair to take on Asuka and Kairi Sane in a tag team match at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs but the duo could not get the win. Becky has been at the receiving end of Asuka's mind games and the Mist for the past few weeks. Becky Lynch challenged Asuka to a match (she has never beat Asuka) and put her Raw women's title on the line at Royal Rumble.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. Lacey Evans

Ever since Lacey Evans entered SmacDown, she has turned on a new leaf. However, a certain SmackDown women's champion Bayley and her friend Sasha Banks began ambushing her in the ring and sometimes backstage. Things took a huge turn when it got personal following Sasha Banks taunting her daughter during one of their matches. Sasha was later scheduled to fight Evans, but Bayley was put in her place. Lacey Evans then went on to pick up one of the biggest wins of her career beating Bayley in a singles match to earn a SmackDown women's title shot against her at Royal Rumble.

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Falls Count Anywhere Match)

The battle between The Big Dog and King Corbin has been going on since the second half of 2019. Baron Corbin had humiliated Roman Reigns when he handcuffed him to the ringpost and threw dog food all over him. Reigns returned the favour when he attacked Corbin and cost him a WWE Universal title shot at Royal Rumble. Reigns proposed that he and Corbin first face each other in a falls count anywhere match prior to both of them participating in the Royal Rumble match later.

United States Champion Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo

Humberto Carillo was put out of action for almost a month courtesy of Andrade. Carillo had last faced AJ Styles for the U.S. title but lost. This time he is come to return the favour to Andrade and will aim at putting him down for the count and become the new U.S. champion.

Sheamus vs Shorty G

The Celtic Warrior woh made his return on SmackDown after months, stated that he would be coming for all those who are spoiling the brand name due to their inferior quality of wrestling. Sheamus then specifically pointed Shorty G out stating that he is what everything is wrong with SmackDown. Shorty G will have to test his wrestling and strength when he faces Sheamus at Royal Rumble.

Watch WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 Live on the WWE Network. The WWE Network can be used to watch this event live across all streaming devices through the WWE App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles.

You can also watch it LIVE and EXCLUSIVE in India on Monday, 27th January 2020 at 4:30 am IST on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX Channels

