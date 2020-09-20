WWE star Renee Young recalls 'weird' first meeting with McMahon

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Renee Young has spoken about the bizarre manner in which she met her former boss, Vince McMahon. According to British tabloid, The Sun, Young, 34, left McMahon's company after last month's SummerSlam.

"We were in Hershey, Pennsylvania. I was brought into TV and I got to the building early, as one does when you're new. I was used to our world of acting auditioning where you show up fresh faced then change and get ready for the show. Little me is walking around backstage with a clean face, squeaky clean, and he comes walking down the hallway, and I'm like, 'Hi!' And I don't remember who was with him, but they said Vince should not see you without makeup on. You should be fully done," Young was quoted as saying by the tabloid.

Young said she was unaware of the routine at the WWE. "It was very weird. He [McMohan] did not react in any poor way or anything, but I remember being like, 'Oh, I didn't know that. I thought I came here and I would go into makeup, so why would I already have makeup on?'" she said.

