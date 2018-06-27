WWE superstar Charlotte Flair on posing nude: I am the girl next door

Charlotte Flair a former six-time world champion, is among the 16 athletes including Zlatan Ibrahimovic and former World No. 1 golfer Greg Norman, who bared it all for the magazine

Charlotte Flair. Pic/ instagram

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Charlotte Flair, 32, who posed nude for the latest edition of the ESPN Body Issue (left), claims she's just an ordinary girl whenever she's not flexing her muscles in the ring.

Flair a former six-time world champion, is among the 16 athletes including Zlatan Ibrahimovic and former World No. 1 golfer Greg Norman, who bared it all for the magazine. "I wish I was more like my [WWE] character. In character, I am the queen. I am strong. I am confident, sometimes cocky. I'm hard to beat. Out of character, I am a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a best friend and just the girl next door who likes Ben & Jerry's ice cream," she said.

