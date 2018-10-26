WWE's Seth Rollins loves Shawn Michaels' attitude, calls John Cena a mentor

other-sports

In a quick tete-a-tete with mid-day, Seth Rollins addresses the WWE Crown Jewel, his team The Shield, his dream match opponent.

Pics Courtesy/ Seth Rollins' Instagram

WWE superstar Seth Rollins is all set to compete in the first-ever WWE World Cup which will be held at the WWE pay-per-view Crown Jewel. Seth Rollins will face other WWE superstars like John Cena, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler and The Miz to determine the best in the world.

Seth Rollins is part of the WWE faction - The Shield - along with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, which began in 2012. Seth Rollins is a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, 4-time tag-team champion, 1-time United States champion and two-time and current Intercontinental champion. One of Seth Rollins' biggest moments in WWE was when he cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to become WWE champion at WrestleMania 31.

In a quick tete-a-tete with mid-day, Rollins addresses the WWE Crown Jewel, his team The Shield, his dream match opponent.

What are your thoughts going into the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel?

My goal has always been to bettering my game and bringing in a new level of intensity with every competition…it’s a big night so definitely excited!

Where do you think The Shield go from here? Any chance of a triple threat for the WWE title soon?

I’d like to think we’ve had a pretty massive impact on this generation. We are definitely one of the most decorated trio but more than that I think we are most definitely one of the most hardworking trio. I think you’ll have to stay tuned to find that out…

Which member of The Shield is more likely to turn heel?

It’s not fair to say who would do that, like I said were a hardworking trio… but with the way things are going on Women’s evolution, I think we could have a woman join us…I mean they are simply fantastic! and I think that fit could be Sasha Banks if you asked me..





Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31

Who would you consider as your opponent for a dream match and why. Name 1 WWE superstar

I get asked this question a lot and I think I’ve said Shawn Michaels in at least 6,000 interviews. It’s gotta be on my Wikipedia page by now.

Which wrestlers do you draw inspiration from?

Shawn Michaels has been an inspiration. He is part of a legacy of hardworking guys. He is tremendously hardworking and he has inspired me to work hard…I mean he’s not essentially a big guy, but he’s got a fantastic attitude and work ethic and I think that’s amazing. Also...John Cena...I mean he’s a known former rival...but I have learnt a lot working with John. His experience and friendship have guided me over my 6 years...he’s become a mentor to me…when I got to know him and how hard he worked, he became someone I would go to immediately for advice. He taught me how to become a main event superstar and to value every match that I fought.

Also Read: Roman Reigns relinquishes Universal C'ship after revealing leukemia

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates