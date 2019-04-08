Yami Gautam finds a new home in Mumbai

bollywood

Yami Gautam has just moved into her new house from western suburbs to Bandra.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam moved to Mumbai a few years ago to pursue her dream career to be an actor. She has achieved that dream of hers in a fast-paced city of Mumbai finding many successes to her credit. The year 2019 has begun on a high for the actress who's January release, Uri became a blockbuster success. The actress is soon going to be seen in various projects, announcements of which are soon to happen.

It's been said Mumbai is a city of dreams, also it is famously known it's a city that never sleeps. After having lived in suburbs of Mumbai these years, Yami Gautam took to the not so easy task to find herself her dream home in Mumbai. The URI actress has just moved into her new house from western suburbs to Bandra.

Yami Gautam hails from Chandigarh where she lived during her education and growing up years and originally was born in Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh. Whenever she is not shooting she packs her bag to live with her family in Chandigarh and Himachal. But she always dreamt of a good spacious home of her choice in Mumbai. Due to her busy work schedule and constantly travelling across the world for work she was unable to find the home sooner. She will be now he spending time to design the interiors on her new cosy abode.

Speaking about it, the source said, "Yami was in a hunt for a new house for some time now. She was peculiarly looking for something specific. Having lived for a considerable time in western suburbs, she was looking at several options and finally narrowed down at a house in Bandra. She's just moved into the apartment and will be working to putting the house together for the next few weeks as per her likes. Her sister Surilie too would be moving in with her. The house suits the likes of Yami's sensibilities of a pretty but operational functional house and that's how she plans to do it up too."

