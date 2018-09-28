Year after Elphinstone stampede, Mumbai gets 30 new railway bridges

national

WR PRO said the landing of the new bridge on Prabhadevi station will be ready in the next three months after the shifting of the signaling cabin and extension of the platform

File Pic

A year after the stampede at Elphinstone Road station, the railways have 30 new bridges -20 on the Central Railway - and earlier this week, continued action on decongesting stations as suggested by mid-day's audit and also by the multi-disciplinary committee after the incident.

"While five stalls at Churchgate, Marine Lines, Goregaon, Malad and Kandivli have been relocated, two at Charni Road have been resized, while six (three at Churchgate, two at Marine Lines and one at Charni Road) have been removed to decongest platforms," Western Railway's chief public relations officer Ravinder Bhakar said.

He said the landing of the new bridge on Prabhadevi station will be ready in the next three months after the shifting of the signaling cabin and extension of the platform. "Besides the 20 footbridges built, 44 more are in the pipeline," Sunil Udasi, Central Railway's chief public relations officer said. Bhakar said 25 more footbridges are to be completed this year and 33 more will be completed by March 2020.

Digital museum

The Central Railway has completed the digitisation of the UNESCO-listed heritage building and its artefacts and it will be available for virtual tours. Besides it, Matheran Hill Railway that is in the tentative heritage list of UNESCO is also part of the digitisation.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates